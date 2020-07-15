Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she was intentionally shot in Hollywood Hills

HOUSTON – Houston-native artist Megan Thee Stallion said someone intentionally shot her in Hollywood Hills Sunday morning. In an Instagram post, the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, said the narrative surrounding the shooting is “inaccurate” and that she wanted to “set the record straight.”

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “I was never arrested, the officers drove me to the hospital, where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

According to media reports, police responded to a disturbance outside at a home around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told police that people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots and the vehicle drove away.

With a description of the SUV, police soon located the vehicle and found Pete along with fellow rapper Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. There was another woman in the SUV, who is believed to be Pete’s best friend Kelsey. Police found a gun in the vehicle, and Peterson was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

“I was never arrested,” Pete said in her social media post. ”This whole experience was an eye-opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

Previously, it was suspected that Pete suffered injuries on her foot from the vehicle’s broken glass, but she later clarified that she was shot.

It is unclear who shot Pete.

Earlier that night, Pete and Peterson appeared in an Instagram Live video with Kylie Jenner, at what appeared to be a pool party at Jenner’s home.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible,” Pete wrote.