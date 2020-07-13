One Good Thing: Senior home in England recreates iconic album covers during lockdown

A senior care facility is making sure its residents and caregivers are still having fun during the pandemic.

Robert Speker is an activities coordinator at a senior home in England that's been locked down for four months. He says its residents and caregivers have spent the time recreating classic album covers.

Resident Shelia Solomons recreated one of Elvis Presley’s album covers. Toba David recreated Michael Jackson’s “Bad” album cover. One woman even wore a nursing outfit to recreate one of Blink 182′s album covers.