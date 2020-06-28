James Harden cruise Houston streets in Lamborghini with rapper Lil Baby

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets’ guard James Harden was seen floating around Houston in a Lamborghini with rapper Lil Baby, according to Clutch Points.

Harden, the 2018 NBA MVP, has been in his home in Houston since the regular season was paused as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. Like many other local athletes, Harden has volunteered and supported local relief efforts in Houston.

But, as of late, he has been enjoying being outside since the lockdown was lifted. And a cruise around the city practices social distancing.

The Rockets’ last game was in March, but the season resumes in Orlando next month. Twenty-two teams were invited to participate in an unprecedented eight-game format to finish the 2019-2020 regular season and determine the playoff seeds.

Some teams though, including the Houston Rockets, have already clinched a postseason berth.