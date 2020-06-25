Zac Brown Band is kicking off the Fourth of July with a live stream concert

The Zac Brown Band wants to get you dancing just in time to celebrate America's birthday.

The Grammy-winning group will be kicking off the weekend with a live stream performance, "4th With The Family," on July 3. The proceeds will go to to his non-profit Camp Southern Ground, which supports veterans.

"Not only do we have the opportunity to perform for our fans for the first time in a while, but more importantly, we can raise crucial funds that support the mental health and well-being of our veterans," Zac Brown said in a press release. "All men and women who have served deserve our deepest gratitude, and we invite you to celebrate and support them through music and community."

The concert, presented by LiveXLive, will air across the group's social platforms starting at 8 p.m. ET.

This will be the first time the band will be performing since announcing they were canceling their Spring 2020 "The Owl Tour," due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brown spoke to CNN following the cancellation in March.

"This is really strange circumstances because normally under pressure entertainment and music always survives. People want to feel good. They wanna come out and see music and we wanna be able to be there as a beacon to help remind them that everything is going to be OK during hard times, but this has been crippling because people can't gather together," he said at the time.

Brown also said that he didn't think the band would resume the tour until 2021.

For now, live streams and drive-in concerts appear to be the new normal for music fans.