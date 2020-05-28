Dolly Parton brings comfort with new song ‘When Life is Good Again’ about coronavirus

Dolly Parton has a new quarantine-inspired tune.

The legendary singer/songwriter released her song with Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday.

"When Life if Good Again" touches on themes of friendship, compassion and becoming better people.

Parton opens the song singing, "When life is good again/I'll be a better friend/A bigger person when/Life is good again."

It's just the latest bit of outreach from the country icon during the Covid-19 crisis.

Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University for coronavirus research in April. She also launched "Goodnight with Dolly," a virtual series in which she read children's bedtime stories.

On Easter Sunday, she sought to uplift her followers with an inspiring message on social media.