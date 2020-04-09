Todd Chrisley Reveals He Was Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Todd Chrisley is one of the latest celebs to go public with the news that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19 that eventually led to his hospitalization.

Todd and wife Julie opened up about his health battle on their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on Wednesday.

"I have been battling corona for three weeks, I was in the hospital for four and a half days -- fever between 100-103, and it has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years that I have been on this Earth," he shared. "I have never seen our country at a standstill... I'm not going anywhere. I'm not running the risk of getting any sicker than I've already been. Hopefully, I will get better everyday...I'm probably about 70-75% of what I normally am."

"For the people out here who are not taking it seriously, that's what we want you to take from today's episode," Julie added. "This is serious, this is something that we have been dealing with for the past few weeks... I have never in 25 years seen him as sick as he's been the past few weeks."

Todd's daughter, Savannah, shared more about her dad's harrowing battle in her Instagram post on Wednesday, detailing how the family dealt with his quarantine and eventual hospitalization.

"Dad was diagnosed with the coronavirus about 2.5 weeks ago..and I have never been so scared in my life," she wrote. "When everything started with COVID-19 I was like a lot of u...my mindset was “Wash your hands, don’t touch people, and you’ll be ok...” BUT BOY HAS THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MINDSET CHANGED! When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying...he and I are the worriers of the bunch."

Savannah shared that her dad got tested at a local urgent care facility after showing symptoms for a couple days. "After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped."

"Dads symptoms were worsening as days went on..finally at 3am on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t fight it any longer," she continued. "When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines. He stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and those were the hardest 3 days I think I’ve ever endured.... At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my bestfriend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy."

"So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously...STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short. I also owe a HUGE THANK U to my friends @charlesgalanismd @drjacobunger for walking me through all the steps we needed to follow and continuously checking in on us. As well as the drs and nurses @ Vandy❤."

Chrisley joins stars like Tom Hanks, Pink, Idris Elba and more, in revealing his COVID-19 diagnosis during the ongoing global pandemic.

Many others have shared accounts of family members and friends who have fallen ill or died from the virus, in an attempt to raise awareness and urge followers and fans to heed the advice of medical professionals to stay at home and avoid social contact in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

See more coverage on the pandemic in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink, Sara Bareilles, and More Stars Share Coronavirus Diagnoses to Bring Awareness to the Health Crisis

Todd Chrisley's Son Reveals Recent Hospitalization Was Due to Suicide Attempt Following Bad Reaction to Meds

Todd Chrisley's Estranged Daughter Lindsie Speaks Out on Family's Legal Drama