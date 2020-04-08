Vic Henley, Comedy Central Star, Dead at 57

Vic Henley has died at age 57. In a Facebook post this week, Henley's niece, Tatum Singley, revealed that the comedian died on Monday after suffering a pulmonary embolism over the weekend.

"The world loved Vic for the smile and laughter he brought to us all. The amount of venues he performed in around the country and being nominated 8 times for Comedian of the Year tells you a small amount of the respect he had in his industry of work," Singley wrote in part. "And he loved his work because it brought him so many of his friends. His friends were also a part of his and our family."

"Last week, he was just telling me how much he loved his life," she added. "He showed us all how much he loved us by how he showed up for each one of us every single day."

Throughout his career, Henley served as a VH-1 VJ, had a half-hour Comedy Central special and performed on both The Late Show and The Tonight Show. He also co-authored a book, Games Rednecks Play, with Jeff Foxworthy.

Comedians took to Twitter to pay tribute to Henley, with Adam Sandler writing that he was "such a funny man."

"Loved him," Sandler wrote. "Thoughts and prayers to his family."

RIP VIC HENLEY. Such a funny man. Loved him. Thoughts and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/ZAABu44T15 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 7, 2020

"Losing a lot of folks yo! @VicHenley man was so f**king nice," Leslie Jones tweeted. "Heart embolism. Today was a hard day. RIP my friend!! #hardyear"

Losing a lot of folks yo! @VicHenley man was so fucking nice. Heart embolism. Today was a hard day. RIP my friend!! #hardyear pic.twitter.com/IsFqsNzWYo — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) April 8, 2020

Larry the Cable Guy mourned Henley's death as well, writing, "We lost a good friend today in the comedy world."

"The talented hilarious and one of the sweetest people in comedy Alabama’s own Vic Henley. We loved Vic so much and for those of us that have known him since the late 80’s we are heartbroken for his family and friends. Salute," he wrote. "Vic Henley was one of the good guys. A smiling happy face in our world. For you that got to see him live you’re lucky. He was a great friend to us Blue Collar Tour guys and many others."

We lost a good friend today in the comedy world. The talented hilarious and one of the sweetest people in comedy Alabama’s own Vic Henley. We loved Vic so much and for those of us that have known him since the late 80’s we are heartbroken for his family and friends. Salute — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) April 7, 2020

Vic Henley was one of the good guys. A smiling happy face in our world. For you that got to see him live you’re lucky. He was a great friend to us Blue Collar Tour guys and many others. So anyway, I’m sure the guys won’t mind if I say from all of us WAR DAMN Eagle! Go Auburn! — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Jim Gaffigan tweeted that he was "so sad" to learn about Henley's death.

"It hurts. Vic was such a warm special funny man. I was always excited when Vic was on a show because he greeted everyone with a smile and kindness," he wrote. "RIP peace buddy. You were always a light in a dark world. Thanks for being my friend."

So sad to hear about @vichenley . It hurts. Vic was such a warm special funny man. I was always excited when Vic was on a show because he greeted everyone with a smile and kindness. RIP peace buddy. You were always a light in a dark world. Thanks for being my friend. pic.twitter.com/RT8nUbkNfE — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 7, 2020

Thanks for being such a great comic and person. RIP @vichenley https://t.co/hc7iPBo4QW — Bill Burr (@billburr) April 8, 2020

RIP Vic Henley. Sweet guy. Funny guy. Too young. — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 7, 2020

It would be hard to find a comic in New York who would say a bad word about Vic Henley. One of the nicest, funniest guys you could encounter. He played every club in this country and even ones that don’t exist. He had a story for every one. #RIPVicHenley ❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/eDKblknUyI — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) April 7, 2020

He was a very funny man and he absolutely rinsed me at poker on more than one occasion. RIP Vic Henley. https://t.co/WnOsbznWst — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) April 7, 2020

I’ve met a lot of comedians and Vic Henley was one of the nicest. RIP — Doug Benson aka DB (IMDB) (@DougBenson) April 7, 2020

So saddened that Vic Henley was taken way too soon.He lit up a room not only as a comic but as a person.His joyousness was infectious and he shared it with one and all.He loved life fiercely and wasnt afraid to show it.He made me laugh hard and l will deeply miss his friendship. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) April 7, 2020

This sucks - @VicHenley was one of the sweetest, kindest, funniest comics I’ve ever met. #RIPVicHenley pic.twitter.com/8hw1JaqNfN — bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) April 8, 2020

It's hard to come up with words when there is so much loss going on right now...But @VicHenley was a comic and a friend and his family should know that he will be sorely missed by many in the NY comedy scene. pic.twitter.com/Cct0wjpY6W — Dave Attell (@attell) April 7, 2020

