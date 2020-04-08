Cardi B and Fashion Nova Donating $1,000 an Hour to Those Affected by Coronavirus

Cardi B is doing her part to give back to those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The 27-year-old rapper has teamed up with fashion retail company Fashion Nova once again, this time for a new philanthropic initiative that will give away $1,000 every hour (totaling $1 million) as a way to provide immediate relief to people struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Announced on Wednesday, the initiative -- Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B -- will run through May 20, 2020.

"Everyone has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic," Cardi shared in a statement. "Fashion Nova Cares and I have come with a way to help the many families in need."

A press release states that in order to qualify, those looking for relief should visit www.fashionnova.com/cares, and simply enter their email address and phone number, along with their personal story (optional). Fashion Nova will then choose 24 winners each day, who will receive a $1,000 check that can be used toward the purchase of food or paying their bills. They can also apply it to other important services that are in need during this uncertain time.

"People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the coronavirus," Richard Saghian, Founder and CEO of Fashion Nova, said in a statement. "Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need."

"All of us have to play a part in supporting the communities that we serve," he added. "Our Fashion Nova Cares initiative will continue beyond the current challenges of COVID-19 with additional endeavors and programs that will further help make a positive impact in people's lives."

For more on what Cardi has been up to while quarantined, watch the video below.

