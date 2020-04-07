Jay Benedict, 'Aliens' and 'The Dark Knight Rises' Actor, Dies at 68 From Coronavirus Complications

Rest in peace, Jay Benedict.

The actor has died of coronavirus complications, his management team revealed on Saturday. He was 68.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19," TCG Artist Management's statement read. "Our thoughts are with his family ❤️."

Benedict was best known for his role as Rich Twit in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. He also acted in 1986's Aliens, and the U.K. TV series Emmerdale, among others.

On Monday, Pierce Brosnan posted a lengthy tribute to his friend, Benedict.

"My dearest friend Jay Benedict, brother in this life, has passed on... we were friends for so many years, forty years and change. This is a photo taken last May outside the stage door of the Lyric theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue London," he wrote. "Jay and I played brothers in a Franco Zeffirelli production of Filumena... Life was so much fun with Jay, on stage and off, we laughed a lot at the world around us, at our selves, saw the funny side of life always."

Brosnan continued, "He was a courageous man of handsome life force, that shone its light in every room he walked into, down every road he traveled, he shared his joyful radiance of kinship with all who knew him, a fine mind of intellect and compassion, he gave of himself in every way to the craft of acting, but above all else, he gave us all his great love of life, himself."

Benedict's Emmerdale co-star, Vicki Michelle, also honored him on social media. "Shocked to hear one of our most brilliant actors and kind lovely man Jay Benedict has passed," she wrote. "Married to my lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield #AlloAllo My heart goes out to her and her family at this sad time #PhoebeScholfield @FreddieBenedict #LeoBenedict #SyncorSwim #COVID19."

David Menkin wrote, "Jay Benedict - one of the greats - passed away today. If you work in ADR, dubbing, voiceovers, theatre or film in London, you know why we're heartbroken; a big voice and even bigger personality has left us."

Benedict is survived by his wife, Phoebe Scholfield, and sons Freddie and Leopold. See more on stars we've lost to coronavirus in the video below.

