Matthew McConaughey Plays a Fun Round of Bingo with Seniors During Isolation

A group of Texas seniors scored a Hollywood host at their bingo game over the weekend.

Residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living facility in Round Rock, Texas, got to take part in a virtual bingo game hosted by Matthew McConaughey.

The Texas native’s two children, his wife, Camila Alves, and his mom, Kay, also made an appearance.

“We got two winners!” McConaughey, 50, can be seen enthusing after calling out the winning number during a group video call with players.

Afterward, the facility thanked McConaughey with a cute gesture involving holding up green signs for the star while declaring they hoped to continue “turning a red light into a green light.”

The words were a reference to a recent feel-good message from McConaughey amid the coronavirus pandemic, about how “every red light eventually turns green.”

“There is a green light on the other side of this red light that we’re in right now,” he said. “I believe that that green light can be built upon the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage.”

"If we practice those things right now, [when] we get out of this, this virus might be the one time that brings us all together and unifies us like we have not been in a long time,” he continued. “So let's see if we can make some lemonade out of this lemon that we're in the middle off -- turn a red light into a green light. Just keep living."

