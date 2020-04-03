Running out of things to do with the kids? Here are 13 more ideas

HOUSTON – When Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered schools to remain closed through May 4, parents everywhere wondered how they would keep their children busy and entertained. Here are 13 ideas to help break up the monotony.

The wizarding world just got bigger. The author of "Harry Potter" has launched an online Potter hub to keep children educated and entertained during the coronavirus.

"Harry Potter at Home" brings together a number of resources related to the international franchise, including free access to the audiobook version of the first installment in the series.

Dolly Parton is reading bedtime stories every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. beginning April 2 in a new YouTube series. The read-aloud program is set to run for 10 weeks. Parton will feature stories including "The Little Engine that Could and her own “Coat of Many Colors.”

Kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids. All stories are free to stream on your desktop, laptop, phone or tablet. Explore the collection, select a title and start listening.

This workout is only five minutes and 48 seconds long-- Just long enough for mom to take a much-needed break or for the whole family to get in some exercise together.

Scholastic has set up a free “learn at home” website with four categories: pre-K and kindergarten, grades 1 and 2, grades 3 through 5, and grades 6 and up.

Each section is already equipped with one week of content for students with 15 additional days on the way.

Each day of content is filled with articles and stories, videos and learning challenges.

The students can even go on virtual field trips or meet best-selling authors.

The website provides up to three hours' worth of content each day and can be completed on any device.

Premier Martial Arts Rosenberg offers Virtual Classes online. (Premier Martial Arts)

Premier Martial Arts Rosenberg, Magnolia, Dickinson & League City locations are offering free online classes to students of all ages, 4 – 104. Classes are available via Zoom and their Facebook business pages. They have included an at-home reward personal development program for anyone to use for families who get involved, Kids can accumulate points to redeem for prizes by continuing positive education and doing acts of kindness at home! To sign up, go to Premier Martial Arts and find the location closest to you. Click “Sign up for FREE introductory class online” and type in your information. Someone will call you with class times and when you can join in.

As schools across the country close and parents are working from home to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we recognize the need for resources now more than ever. As a result, we’re extending the Pinna free trial period to 60 days with the promo code: PINNA4KIDS. To activate, consumers need to create an account and enter the code in step 2 of the sign-up process on Pinna.fm.

Pianna 4 Kids said the response has been incredible the last six days and they’ve only shared WOM and through organic channels and influencers.

Every day, this popular children’s author will have a YouTube conversation with kids.

Khan Academy is offering free daily schedules and learning resources for kids aged 2 to 18-years-old.

Here are 12 Famous Museums offering Virtual Tours you can take on your Couch.

Movie stars read their favorite stories to kids.

This site allows kids to hang out with Dr. Seuss and his friends, all while playing games and reading.