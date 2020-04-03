Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 17-Month-Old Daughter Kaavia Is Already Swimming

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter is spending her quarantine in the pool! Kaavia, who's nearly 17 months old, made an appearance on her mom's Instagram account on Friday in an adorable clip.

The tot was cute as can be in the clip, which showed her jumping off the ledge and swimming to her mom in the pool.

"PE #HomeSchool Stay?!?! Shiii... Stay ready so you dont have to get ready 🥴🤗🤣👼🏽," Union captioned the clip. "@kaaviajames almost 17 mos"

Both Union and Wade also shared a shot of Kaavia hilariously glaring at the camera as she stands in her swimsuit and arm floaties.

"Those legs!! I cannot. ❤❤❤❤❤," Union captioned the adorable pic.

Wade's post came after he shared a photo of himself celebrating after a game, quipping, "First day out of quarantine will be like." The pic of Kaavia came next, writing, "But for now this is me."

"She's not with the sh**s at all 😂😂😂," Union commented on her husband's photo.

Prior to her day at the pool, Kaavia spent time dancing with her parents to Carlos Arroyo's 2017 track, "Baila Reggaeton."

"Music class is going well. @kaaviajames ❤s Reggaeton!" Union captioned the clip. "Thanks @carroyopr for this 🔥🔥🔥 #bailareggaeton"

Watch the video below for more on Union and Wade.

