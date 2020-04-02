Michelle Money Urges Fans to Be a 'Parent First, Friend Second' After Daughter's Skateboarding Accident

Michelle Money has an important message for parents amid her daughter's hospitalization.

The Bachelor alum revealed earlier this week that her 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, was in the ICU following a "terrible skateboarding accident." In a tearful video posted on Wednesday, Money encouraged her followers to be a "parent first" and a "friend second."

"I’m feeling mad and disappointed in myself today," she wrote. "I know it’s not helpful in this situation but it’s where I’m at. Raising Brielle as a single mom with 50/50 custody has made it difficult to ever want to argue with her. I only get her half of the week. I’ve made being her friend more important than being her mom."

"I regret a lot of things today. I hope this can be a strong reminder to make it your job to parent first," Money continued. "They will love you eventually. Keep them safe first. In all aspects. Put the helmet on."

Later, Money shared another update on Brielle's condition, sharing that she was making progress toward a recovery.

"Love this kid so much❤️ My heart is so full. Another good day in the books," she said. "It has officially been 72 hours. (Longest hours of my life) Hopefully we have hit the peak in her swelling and can start working her off some of these meds tomorrow evening to see if she can manage the pressure on her own."

Money added: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the AMAZING nurses and doctors and technicians and therapists and staff and volunteers and ALL OF YOU!! THANK YOU FOREVER!!! @primarychildrens 🙏🏼."

Money appeared on Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor in 2011 and the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014. Bachelor alums have continued to send her support amid Brielle's recovery.

