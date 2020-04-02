Ina Garten Sipping a Giant Cosmopolitan Is the Quarantine Vibe We Need

In these trying times, Ina Garten is here to remind us of the important things in life, like cocktail hour! As fans are spending their days social distancing and in at-home quarantine, the 72-year-old Barefoot Contessa star took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share her cosmopolitan cocktail recipe.

"During these stressful times it's really important to keep traditions alive. My favorite tradition is the cocktail hour," Garten says in the clip.

The TV personality goes on to share one of her signature lines with a twist, joking, "You never know who's going to stop by. Wait a minute, nobody's stopping by."

She also made several references to everyone's shared boredom, joking, "You have to shake it for 30 seconds. We have lots of time, it's not a problem."

Garten, who posted the video early in the morning, added, "During a crisis, you know, cocktail hour can be almost any hour."

She then brought out a giant martini glass the size of her head, and poured the drink into the glass before taking a big sip.

"Doesn't that look fabulous, nice and cold and lots of it," she said. "Stay safe, have a very good time, and don't forget the cocktails."

Needless to say, Garten's how-to video quickly went viral. "Say what you will about Ina Garten, but nothing is going to top this woman posting a video where she's making a 4.5 cup cosmo for herself at like 9 a.m. on a Wednesday," one fan wrote.

Say what you will about Ina Garten, but nothing is going to top this woman posting a video where she's making a 4.5 cup cosmo for herself at like 9am on a Wednesday pic.twitter.com/4iBgiAWVsK — Maja (@asalwaysmaja) April 1, 2020

Another fan got creative and reworked the video, noting: "I don't know why I've done this but I made an edit of the video of Ina Garten making a gigantic cosmo."

i don't know why i've done this but i made an edit of the video of ina garten making a gigantic cosmo pic.twitter.com/bualarkUv8 — molly mary o'brien (@missmollymary) April 1, 2020

Check out these other reactions:

Ina Garten making a giant Cosmo for herself is the kind of lockdown energy I can get on board with... #howeasyisthat #poorjeffrey pic.twitter.com/2edG4qWFN0 — Joe Barry Rudge (@jbrudge91) April 1, 2020

Ina Garten (drinking a gigantic cosmo) is the role model I didn't know I needed today. https://t.co/Ta6yF2c4Xq — Rita Meade (@ScrewyDecimal) April 1, 2020

Ina Garten emptying bottles of grey goose and cointreau into a pitcher and then pouring a cosmo into a martini glass that's bigger than her head is my favorite thing today — Josie Moyer (@latitude13) April 2, 2020

Nothing has made me feel more calm these past few weeks than Ina Garten drinking a giant cosmo pic.twitter.com/smqQgPVM6O — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) April 1, 2020

thinking about ina garten making a large cosmo at 9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/IB0TgX05uA — Graham (@GriefHaring) April 1, 2020

Nothing says “quarantine mood” like Ina Garten making an entire cosmo pitcher for herself at 9:30am on a Wednesday. https://t.co/PRk5n6I2hM — Danielle Zickl (@danizickl) April 2, 2020

Ina Garten posted a video of herself making a cosmo at 8:30 in the morning and said, “in a crisis any hour can be cocktail hour.”



There are officially no rules. — HT (@HTurner909) April 1, 2020

Today America as a whole came together and tagged me in the video of Ina Garten making a massive Cosmo — Cahsie (@deluxxx24) April 1, 2020

ina garten with this absurdly large cosmo at 6am proves that quar is the great equalizer pic.twitter.com/jxD4P0gnpr — maddie from the local news (@fettyschwapp) April 1, 2020

For more on how celebrities are helping to lift spirits while in quarantine, check out the video below.

