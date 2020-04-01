Taylor Swift Donates Money to Nashville Record Store to Help Them Survive Coronavirus Pandemic

Taylor Swift is helping one small record store in Nashville stay afloat amid economic struggles caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A source close to the situation confirms to ET that the 30-year-old singer has been supplying Grimey's New & Preloved Music with money for each employee, along with three months' worth of health care.

According to Rolling Stone, who was first to report the news, Grimey's was one of many local stores that had to send its employees home last month after Nashville's mayor, John Cooper, issued a stay-at-home order.

"We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic," Doyle Davis, co-owner of Grimey's, told the outlet. "I didn't even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee, and now she's trying to help a beloved small business in her city."

"Taylor generously offered some direct relief to my staff and to cover three months of our health care costs for our group-insurance plan," he continued. "It's a huge deal to us, and now I have some peace of mind as we apply for [Small Business Association] loans to pay rent, vendors and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this."

As ET reported last month, Swift also reached out to several Swifties on various social media sites who said they were struggling financially amid the outbreak. The singer personally sent one Tumblr fan, a freelance photographer living in New York, $3,000, for example, to help keep her dreams alive.

"Holly, You've always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now," Swift wrote in a message along with the donation. "I hope this helps. Love, Taylor."

