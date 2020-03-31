Dolly Parton to host ‘Goodnight with Dolly,’ 10-week online reading celebration

Dolly Parton is reading bedtime stories in a new YouTube series.

The read-aloud program is set to run 10 weeks, and will feature stories including "The Little Engine that Could, "llama llama red pajama" and Parton's own "Coat of Many Colors."

The “Jolene” singer has always had a passion for reading. In 1995, she created the gift giving program Imagination Library that mails out free books to children around the world.