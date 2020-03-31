25 reasons why Selena is the most celebrated Mexican-American artist

SAN ANTONIO – On this day 25 years ago, Selena Quintanilla-Perez was tragically taken too soon.

She was breaking barriers and was well on her way to becoming an even larger superstar than she already was.

Selena is one of the greatest Latino icons.

While at the time, mostly fans in Texas and Mexico knew who she was, but after the movie came out in 1997 her legacy would only grow bigger.

Here are 25 reasons why Selena will always be a cultural icon and why her legacy will never fade.

1995 Selena Como La Flo

She is the No. 1 selling Latin artist of all time with 70 million records sold worldwide.

Won 36 Tejano music awards.

Set an Astrodome record at RodeoHouston by playing to over 61,000 fans.

Came out with her own line of clothing in 1994, that continues to inspire many.

Her name is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and that ceremony attracted the largest turnout for a star unveiling.

Selena has been honored by Google Doodle.

MAC released a makeup collection honoring her in 2016 and it immediately sold out. A new line is expected in April 2020.

She has won 14 Billboard Latin Music Awards, most recently in 2017.

The first female in Tejano music to win a Grammy.

Forever 21 has a collection celebrating her.

The “Selena” movie has gone on to become one of the highest-grossing music biopics of all time.

Her name is honored on the RodeoHouston Star Trail of Fame, the first Latin, the second woman and the ninth overall performer to be on the Star Trail of Fame.

Artists and celebrities like Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B and Demi Lovato continue to pay tribute to her.

Her Madame Tussauds wax figure was in such high demand, a second was made to be displayed in New York City.

In 2019, Spotify reported Selena’s music garnered 163 million streams and 11.9 million listeners in 79 countries.

A new Netflix series will be released in 2020 based on her life.

Netflix reveals Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series (Netflix)