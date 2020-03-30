Drew Barrymore Praises 'Great' Ex-Boyfriend Justin Long

Drew Barrymore is sharing some kind words for her ex! Over the weekend, an Instagram account shared an "appreciation post" for Justin Long, who Barrymore dated on-and-off from 2007 to 2010.

Barrymore, 45, was quick to jump in on the praise for the 41-year-old actor, with whom she co-starred in He's Just Not That Into You in 2009 and Going the Distance in 2010.

"Your [sic] not wrong. He's great!" she gushed.

Long responded to Barrymore's comment, quipping, "Ah, what do YOU know?!"

"I feel like I'm on an episode of This is Your Life #HipMillenialReference," he joked to 45-year-old Barrymore. "Texting you a great photo booth pic I just found during my quarantine clean!"

Following Barrymore and Long's split, the actress married Will Kopelman and had two children, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5. The pair called it quits in 2016. Meanwhile, Long dated Amanda Seyfriend and Lauren Mayberry.

In July 2018, Barrymore talked to ET about being single and why she decided to get off the dating apps. Check out our exclusive interview with the actress:

