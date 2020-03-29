Musician John Prine in Critical Condition After Sudden Onset of Coronavirus Symptoms

John Prine has been hospitalized following a sudden onset of coronavirus symptoms, his family revealed on Sunday. The 73-year-old musician is in critical condition, they shared.

"After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical," reads a statement from the family on Prine's Twitter.

"This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you," the statement concluded.

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020

Fans and famous friends sent Prine their wishes for a full recovery. "Sending strength and love," Kumail Nanjiani wrote.

Seth Meyers said, "Sending every positive thought I have left your way, John." Mark Hamill, Maren Morris, John Gallagher Jr. and more also commented, sending their love and support.

Coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic earlier this month, and several celebrities and public figures have since come forward revealing they have tested positive for the disease.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Prince Charles are just a few who have revealed their COVID-19 diagnoses. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Diffie, GRAMMY-Winning Country Singer, Dies at 61 From Coronavirus Complications

Prince William and Kate Middleton Encourage Mental Health Care Amid 'Unsettling' Coronavirus Pandemic

How Celebs Are Giving Back Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Mark Wahlberg Gives Free Meals to Hospital Employees