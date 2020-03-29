Brody Jenner Ignites Dating Rumors With TikTok Star Daisy Keech After Lunch Outing

Brody Jenner appears to have a new lady in his life.

The Hills: New Beginnings star was spotted out with TikTok star Daisy Keech in Los Angeles on Friday. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Jenner, 36, and Keech, 20, picking up lunch together at Erewhon. ET has reached out to Jenner and Keech's reps for comment.

Jenner looked casual in a green hoodie, black pants and sneakers, while Keech, who co-founded the Hype House, sported gray sweatpants and a matching cropped UCSB sweatshirt. The couple arrived at the market together in Jenner's pickup truck -- and Keech later poked fun at them being snapped by paparazzi on her Instagram Story.

A pic posted to Keech's Story on Friday showed her in Jenner's car, along with a camera emoji referencing the paparazzi who photographed them together.

The reality star was most recently romantically linked to Maxim model Allison Mason. Before that, he dated Josie Canseco -- who seemingly moved on with a social media star of her own, as she was spotted holding hands with Logan Paul in January.

Jenner split from wife Kaitlynn Carter in August 2019, after five years together. The pair solidified their relationship with a wedding ceremony in Bali a year prior, but were never legally married. Shortly after their breakup, Carter was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus while they were on vacation in Italy -- however the two split soon after.

See more in the video below.

