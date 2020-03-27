Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartwarming Video of Kobe Talking About Coaching Gigi Before Their Untimely Deaths

Vanessa Bryant is missing her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi."

On Thursday, the NBA star's widow shared a heartbreaking video of Kobe talking about coaching his daughter and the joy it brought him.

"She started out playing soccer, which is one of my favorite sports as well," Kobe says in the clip. "But then when she asked about learning the game of basketball, I started teaching her piece by piece, and she started enjoying it and loving it and now she plays every day."

"It's been a joy to watch her grow and to be there everyday for that process," the former Los Angeles Laker continues. "Her temperament is a lot like mine. She's extremely competitive, very fiery, and backs down from no challenge.

"She's a good mix of me and good mix of her mama, so that makes her even more competitive than I am," he adds.

Kobe and Gianna, as well as seven other victims, died in a tragic helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

During a massive, emotional memorial service held in their honor at the Staples Center on Feb. 24, Vanessa spoke publicly for the first time since the accident, paying tribute to her young daughter's bond with her adoring dad.

"My baby girl, Gianna Bryant, is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. She would always kiss me goodnight and kiss me good morning… She was daddy's girl but I know she loved mama, and she would always show me and tell me how much she loved me," Vanessa shared. "She was one of my very best friends."

Earlier this month, Vanessa and her three daughters -- 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and 8-month-old Capri -- posed in front of a tribute mural honoring Kobe and Gigi.

See the family in front of the sentimental memorial in the video below.

