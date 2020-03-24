Kevin Durant Shares Heartfelt Video of Fans Wishing Him Well Amid Coronavirus Battle

Brooklyn Nets player, Kevin Durant, took to social media on Monday to share a video of fans and workers wishing him well as he fights coronavirus.

The basketball team released a statement last Tuesday, sharing that four members had tested positive for the deadly virus. Durant later confirmed to The Athletic NBA that he is one of the infected players, noting that he was feeling OK and encouraging others to "be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine."

On Monday, The Durant Center (home of the athlete's charity foundation programs) posted a video montage of well-wishes for the basketballer.

“A Message to Kevin Durant. Hope you're doing fine during these hard times, everyone!" they captioned the clip. “We sure are making the most of our time, using it to make sure that KD knows that we care about him and that we're thinking about him. If you're reading this Kevin Durant ( @easymoneysniper ), we want you to know that we're thinking about you and that you are going to get through this! Here's something to lift your spirits a bit. We hope you like it! 💙."

In the video, which Durant, 31, shared a clip of on his Instagram Story, viewers were urged to stay at home.

“Kevin Durant is the last person who deserved this because he is a great leader, he is successful and he is inspirational to a lot of people,” one person said.

“I know you’re strong enough to beat it,” said another.

Others encouraged Durant to stay hydrated, get rest and remember “everything will be alright.”

The video concluded with a fun dance montage.

In the Brooklyn Nets announcement, the team said that three of the four affected players were asymptomatic and all of them were “isolated and under the care of team physicians.”

Other basketball players who have tested positive for the virus include Utah Jazz members Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, and the Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood.

