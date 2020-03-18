Tori Spelling Apologizes After Backlash Over Daughter's Dress-Up as 'McQuisha'

Tori Spelling says she's "truly sorry" after receiving backlash over her daughter's recent dress-up.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to apologize after a recent post showed her 8-year-old daughter, Hattie, dressed up as "McQuisha."

"I posted a story the other day that upset many of you. I'm truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL," Spelling wrote. "Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with 'Mc' bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the over the top fun and amazing character from Martin. She is innocent and didn't mean anything by it."

"I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted," she continued. "I did not. I'm truly sorry."

Spelling's initial post showed Hattie with a bandana on her head and Cheetos held onto her fingers with rubber bands as the family tried to keep busy during coronavirus self-isolating. "Days kept inside we have to get creative... Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!" the actress wrote alongside the post on her Instagram Story.

Twitter users came after Spelling, accusing her of being racist. "Racism takes no days off even during a pandemic @torispelling why did you think this was ok ?!?!?! Let me guess 'ignorance and you’re so so sorry,'" read one tweet.

Racism takes no days off even during a pandemic @torispelling why did you think this was ok ?!?!?! Let me guess “ignorance and you’re so so sorry” https://t.co/z5FVV9RiUT — Who Got The Tab? (@TabieGermain) March 18, 2020

Another read, "@torispelling You're a racist who tried to be comedic in THIS time ESPECIALLY! How Ironic is it that you associated a bandana, long nails and an urban to be a dress up game with you daughter children are TAUGHT to be RACIST AND INSENSITIVE TO CULTURAL MISAPPROPRIATION!!!! #🖕🏿🖕🏾🖕🏽."

@torispelling You're a racist who tried to be comedic in THIS time ESPECIALLY! How Ironic is it that you associated a bandana, long nails and an urban to be a dress up game with you daughter children are TAUGHT to be RACIST AND INSENSITIVE TO CULTURAL MISAPPROPRIATION!!!! #🖕🏿🖕🏾🖕🏽 — ToniRochelle💋 (@ToniJen97509285) March 18, 2020

"@torispelling Is the same child you were just crying about being bullied and called fat??? Maybe you shouldn’t expect sympathy at the same time you are teaching her negative stereotypes," one user wrote, referencing Spelling's recent post about the bullying her children have endured.

In an emotional Instagram post in February, Spelling wrote that her children "have been [through] so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves."

