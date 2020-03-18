Ellen Degeneres, Conan O'Brien & More Stars Celebrate St. Patrick's Day While Social Distancing

This St. Patrick's Day is unlike any other in memory, with bars closed and festivities cancelled across the globe in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, that isn't keeping people from still celebrating the spirit of the holiday.

Celebrities the world over took to social media on Tuesday to commemorate the occasion, while also advocating for social distancing and self-isolation.

Conan O'Brien took the opportunity to share a hilarious video showing his fans how to celebrate the holiday while staying safe and hygienic.

"I hope you're all staying safe and washing your hands. That's important," O'Brien said in the video which appeared to be shot in his home kitchen. The TV host then gave a demonstration of how to wash your hands "in the ol' St. Paddy's Day spirit."

This mainly consisted of him rubbing his hands together over a sink as someone off-screen poured a bottle of Guinness beer, a bottle of Jameson Irish whiskey and some Lucky Charms cereal, all while O'Brien loudly crooned "Danny Boy."

"You know what? This is too stupid. It's just too stupid. My apologies," O'Brien said, laughing, after stopping the bit. "Happy St. Patrick's Day. Be safe."

In these times, this is the best way to celebrate #StPatricksDay. pic.twitter.com/M57vIMBhkZ — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 17, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres also consoled fans who were disappointed that the annual parades and parties have been cancelled, and gave people an insight into how she and wife Portia de Rossi threw their own St. Patrick's Day fest in their livingroom for the two of them.

"Happy #StPatricksDay! If you’re missing the parade, you can march around your living room wearing Aran sweaters and playing the bagpipes like Portia and I did," DeGeneres tweeted.

Happy #StPatricksDay! If you’re missing the parade, you can march around your living room wearing Aran sweaters and playing the bagpipes like Portia and I did. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey, her hair and make-up stylists and her adorable 8-year-old twins -- son Moroccan and daughter Monroe -- teamed up for a fun "Flip the Switch" TikTok video, which she also posted to Instagram.

"Happy St. Patrick's Day, everybody!! Stay home & stay safe!!" the iconic songstress captioned the cute clip.

Here's a look at how some of Hollywood's biggest stars celebrated St. Patrick's Day under the unique circumstances presented by the coronavirus outbreak.

Happy St.Patricks day my fellow paddy’s. ☘️☘️☘️☘️ love our little country 🥰 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 17, 2020

I loved this green and gold lewk, hennies! Perfect to wish you all a Happy #stpatricksday! Now, don't go pushing your luck tonight - celebrate at home! 🌈💛☘️ Stay safe! Love you all!⁠⠀ pic.twitter.com/y2sWF1RGg6 — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) March 17, 2020

I don’t need to spend #StPatricksDay searching for treasure. I’ve got mine right here 💚 pic.twitter.com/PGhmYQISNS — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) March 17, 2020

Sheamy’s Bar is packed on #StPatricksDay! Frodo’s had a skinful & in the doghouse... LÁ Fhéile Pádraig Sona Dhuit ☘️☘️#stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/YQknytP04n — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 17, 2020

Back in my day we used to go out and party on St. Patrick’s Day.... #StPatricksDay — Colin Macy-O'Toole (@ColinMacyOToole) March 17, 2020

Wishing all of you the “Luck of the Irish”. I hope that is true, I know in my own life I do feel lucky. #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/m9AihlQrHF — Michael Collins (@AstroMCollins) March 17, 2020

Whether you’re a Canadian of Irish descent or simply Irish for the day, let’s celebrate #StPatricksDay a wee bit differently this year... from home. With some social distancing we’ll get through this, and we’ll have another reason to celebrate later, together. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 17, 2020

For more news and the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak, see the stories below, and check out the video for a look at the impact COVID-19 has had on the entertainment industry in recent days.

