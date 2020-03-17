Blake Shelton Declares He's Growing His Mullet Out Again After Coronavirus Concert Cancellations

Blake Shelton is about to be all business in the front and all party in the back! On Tuesday, the 43-year-old country crooner announced that due to all his concerts and events being canceled due to coronavirus concerns, he's decided to bring back one of his more questionable hairstyles.

"I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together," he began his announcement to fans on Twitter. "I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."

I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned... — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 17, 2020

Blake Shelton at the 40th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 17, 2005. Ron Wolfson/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

While Shelton insists that Stefani is on board with his decision, she cracked a few jokes about his previous mullet last September while on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"I never, never thought I'd get the opportunity to be with someone that has a mullet. Or had a mullet," she quipped. "Can you believe it? He actually had that haircut! He thought that was great."

Last week, Shelton announced that he would be rescheduling his Friends and Heroes tour dates from Mar.12 to Mar. 21. He was to be performing in Omaha, Nebraska, on Mar. 12.

"Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons – chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being – we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour,” The Voice coach tweeted. "Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!"

For more fun with Shelton and Stefani, check out this video:

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Jokes He's Sorry for Gwen Stefani's Absence as Singer Gets 'Stuck' With Nick Jonas

Coronavirus Concert Cancellations: Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, Cher and More

Cardi B Reacts to Viral Remix of Her Coronavirus Rant After Fans Turned It Into a Bop