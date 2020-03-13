Kim Kardashian Wishes Tristan Thompson a Happy Birthday, Brings Up Their Awkward Past Moments

Kim Kardashian West has the best sense of humor.

Tristan Thompson turned 29 years old on Friday, and 39-year-old Kim took to her Instagram Story to wish the NBA star a happy birthday. It's no secret that the mother of four used to have bad blood with Tristan, given the two cheating scandals he was involved in that eventually led to his breakup with her sister, Khloe Kardashian. Still, Kim showed she and Tristan were past that on Friday, as she cheekily publicly referenced awkward moments between the two.

One moment was when Kim was accused of booing Tristan when she and her husband, Kanye West, sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game in January, though she later clarified that she was standing up and cheering for him rather than booing.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13!!!!" Kim wrote alongside a picture of her cheering at the game. "Cheering loud for you today! Can't wait to celebrate soon!"

Instagram

She then brought back up when she hilariously confronted Tristan about blocking her on social media at Khloe's 34th birthday party in June 2018.

"All right guys, so, what do you think? It's Khloe's birthday, do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?" Kim said during a video she posted on her Instagram Story at the time, laughing, as she pointed to Tristan.

Tristan agreed, noting, "For Khloe's birthday, I think it's only right."

On Friday, Kim posted a screenshot from the cute moment between the two, writing, "I think this is our only pic together @realtristan13."

Instagram

Last month, in a preview of the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and 35-year-old Khloe discussed all the drama that went down when Kim cheered for Tristan during his game in January.

"I was literally standing up like, 'Go Tristan! Woo, go Tristan, go!' Like, embarrassing myself with LeBron [James], like, right there with all the Lakers on the bench," Kim explained to Khloe.

Meanwhile, Khloe -- who shares a 1-year-old daughter with Tristan, the adorable True -- fully backed Kim and was also amused, noting that it isn't Kim's "vibe" to stand up and cheer.

"It's crazy that the world is that sick that they would think you and your husband would go to a game deliberately, with the intent of booing True's dad," she adds. "They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bullsh** than just the truth. Yeah, we're family, we're supporting him, great, it's exciting."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Calls Ex Tristan Thompson a 'Great Person' as They Co-Parent True

Kim Kardashian Invites Tristan Thompson to Dinner -- See Khloe's Response!

Tristan Thompson Is Ejected From Game