Kids' Choice Awards 2020: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and More

Nickelodeon's 2020 Kids' Choice Awards air on March 22, and will welcome Chance the Rapper to host a star-studded evening with nominees including Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and more. Chance takes over hosting duties for his "I'm the One" collaborator, DJ Khaled, who hosted last year's show after John Cena had the gig for the previous two years.

When and how to watch: The show will air on Nickelodeon on Sunday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), for cable subscribers, simulcasting across TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr. If you'd rather stream the awards show but don't have a cable subscription, live TV streaming services with Nickelodeon in their package include Philo, fuboTV and AT&T TV Now. Sling TV offers Nick Jr. in their Blue and Orange & Blue plans as well.

Who is nominated? Favorite Female Artist is a competitive music category this year, with Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift all being recognized. Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X are up for Favorite Male Artist, while BTS and the Jonas Brothers each earned Favorite Music Group nods. Several other celebs are nominated in varied categories. Here is the full list of nominees.

Who's performing? Bieber will return to the Kids' Choice Awards stage for the first time since 2012, where he'll perform his new single, "Intentions," with Migos rapper Quavo.

How to vote: You can cast your vote on the Kids' Choice Awards website, and on the Screens Up app on supported devices in the U.S. Twitter voting will also be available.

What to expect from Chance as a host: In a promo from last month, the rapper teased appearances by huge music artists, adding, "When kids are in control, it's gonna be out of control! Watch the promo here.

Will coronavirus affect the show? ET has reached out on whether the KCAs will be affected by the ongoing public health pandemic. As of now, the ceremony is still set to take place. Read here for all the events that have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus.

As we get ready for the show, check out ET's best moments from last year's Kids' Choice Awards.

