Max von Sydow, 'Game of Thrones' and 'Exorcist' Actor, Dead at 90

Max von Sydow, an acclaimed Swedish actor who starred in Game of Thrones and The Exorcist, died on Sunday. He was 90.

According to The New York Times, his wife, Catherine von Sydow, confirmed the news in an emailed statement. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow," the statement read.

In addition to his role as the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones, Lor San Tekka in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens and Father Merrin in The Exorcist, von Sydow has appeared in more than 100 films and TV series, including The Greatest Story Ever Told, Minority Report, Hannah and Her Sisters and The Diving Bell and Butterfly. The actor is also well known for his work with his industry mentor -- director Ingmar Bergman -- which included projects like The Virgin Spring and The Seventh Seal, in which his character, Antonius Block, famously played chess with Death.

Nearly 40 years after making his debut in the industry, von Sydow received his first Academy Award nomination in 1988 for playing Lassefar in Pelle The Conqueror, followed by another in 2012 for Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

RELATED CONTENT:

Danny Tidwell, 'So You Think You Can Dance' Contestant, Dead at 35

James Lipton Dead at 93: Andy Cohen and More Stars React

Lindsey Lagestee, Dixie Crush Singer, Dead at 25