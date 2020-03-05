Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New 'Never Worn White' Video

Congratulations are in order for Katy Perry!

The 35-year-old singer seemingly revealed on Wednesday that she's pregnant with her first child via her new music video.

Perry first hinted at her pregnancy when she dropped a teaser for the music video for her new song, "Never Worn White." In the short clip, Perry rests her hands on her stomach, as if cradling a bump.

The full music video dropped Wednesday night, and Perry confirmed the speculation in a beautiful closing shot showing her in profile, wearing a sheer dress and flaunting her sizable baby bump.

It was a memorable way to wordlessly declare that she's going to be a mother.

Meanwhile, the song itself alluded to both motherhood and, more overtly, marriage, with lyrics like "I've never worn white/ but I wanna get it right/ yeah I really want to try with you" and "at the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me."

Perry also hinted at the reveal on Twitter, writing, "Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer..."

Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer... 🎶♥️🙂 #NeverWornWhite is out now https://t.co/mjuyUEO7wr pic.twitter.com/GUZSSeL3l2 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

After the music video premiere, Perry took to Instagram Live where she directly confirmed that she is, in fact, pregnant, when talking about how busy the coming months with be with both a baby and new music on the way.

"Not only will I be giving birth literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," she said. "So let’s call it a two-fer."

Perry also said that this has been the longest secret she’s had to keep, but eventually she figured she "had to reveal it at some point" because it's "it’s getting pretty obvious."

Perry also revealed that she's got some serious pregnancy cravings, explaining that she never cared for spicy stuff in the past, but now she is carrying Tabasco sauce with her everywhere.

Perry has been engaged to 43-year-old actor Orlando Bloom since last February. Bloom is already a father to his 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

During Bloom's appearance on The Howard Stern Show in September, he said he and Perry definitely wanted kids together.

"I love kids. She's great with kids," he said of Perry. "It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. It's like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we'll have the ride of our life."

Later that month, Perry also talked about how Flynn has changed her.

"We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late," she said during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, referencing picking up Flynn from Kerr. "I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I'm in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just like, falling asleep."

"I guess this has definitely matured me," she continued. "I guess this is adulting. That's why I still dress like a child, to fight against!"

In January, she talked to Vogue India about how she and Bloom spend their time with Flynn.

"We do a lot with Flynn," Perry noted. "We go to the movies or to amusement parks… We're constantly doing things that are fun."

"At 35, I've checked many boxes off my list and I'm now being challenged to dream new dreams," she also said about where she is in life. "I want to be involved in environmental companies, I want to go back to school and I want to influence good people to run for office. ... I've been in the public eye for 12 years and I've made many mistakes. I'm human, and I still want to try. I don't want to be defeated or become a recluse. I want to live life. And doing that means you might occasionally trip, but it's not about how you fall -- it's about how you get up."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Bloom at the premiere of his Amazon Prime Video series, Carnival Row, where he revealed the sweet way he shows Perry his love for her. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Orlando Bloom Misspells Son's Name in New Tattoo

Katy Perry Calls Fiance Orlando Bloom a 'James Bond of a Human Being' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Katy Perry on How Fiance Orlando Bloom Has Been Like 'Sage' for Her