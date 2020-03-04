Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are Proud Parents at 12-Year-Old Zaya’s Choir Performance

Proud dad Dwyane Wade watched on as 12-year-old Zaya wowed the crowd with a musical performance over the weekend.

Wade, 38, took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a video of Zaya (whom he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches) performing as part of a choir. In the clip, Zaya could be seen enthusiastically belting out the final notes of a song.

Wade, his wife, Gabrielle Union, and their daughter, Kaavia, were then shown in the crowd energetically clapping along and dancing. The couple were both beaming with smiles in the heartwarming clip.

“J.O.Y. ~ A Feeling Of Great Pleasure And Happiness!” Wade captioned the post. “That’s What Watching Zaya Sing And Dance Last Night Felt Like For Our Family ❤️ 🖤.”

Wade’s 18-year-old son, Zaire, commented with two red heart emojis, while Union left a row of yellow hearts.

Union, 47, also shared a photo from the event on her Instagram Stories, writing, “The joy!!”

On Sunday, Wade then posted a portrait of Zaya beaming while holding two bouquets of roses.

“Enough said 😍,” Wade captioned the post, which Union replied to with a string of heart emojis.

Wade recently talked to ET about Zaya's decision to use female pronouns and why he decided to share the experience in his recently released ESPN documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected.

"We're not the only family that deals with all the things we've spoken about,” he said. “We're not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter into the world. We're not the only family that's had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their child."

"We understand the position we've been put in, especially in our community, and even though it's not always a popular thing to speak out on issues that people are uncomfortable with or not as educated on," Wade continued. "But this is the platform that God gave me and my family, so we use it."

Wade also admitted that Zaya -- who grappled with identity from a young age and previously went by the name Zion -- had taught him a lot about himself and reminded him about the importance of keeping an open mind.

"For me, it's always about being able to adapt and being able to learn, and always being able to grow," he shared. "I think coming from the inner city of Chicago early on, I was kind of closed-minded on a lot of things. And I've been with my wife, traveling the world, meeting people, going to different places, I've learned to keep my mind open, keep my eyes open, keep my heart open, keep my thoughts open. That's what I've been trying to do as I'm growing into the man that I've always dreamed of becoming.

See more on the family below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwyane Wade Says Zaya Grappled With Her Identity From Age of 3: 'I Had to Check Myself'

Dwyane Wade Recalls Telling Gabrielle Union About Child He Fathered With Someone Else

Dwyane Wade on How Zaya's Journey Has Helped Him Grow as a Person (Exclusive)