Meghan Trainor Thanks Fans for Their Support After Her Dad Was Hit by a Car

Meghan Trainor is spending time with her dad following a scary incident. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 26-year-old singer thanked her fans for their support after her father, Gary Trainor, was hit by a car while crossing a street in the San Fernando Valley on Friday night.

"I’m with my dad now," she wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of herself and her father. "Thank you for all your sweet messages."

"It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know 💖🙏🏻," she added.

A source close to the family told ET on Saturday that Gary is in stable condition.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department previously told ET that a vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision took place at 8:15 p.m. on Friday night in the San Fernando Valley at Moorpark Street and Kraft Avenue. The vehicle and driver remained at the scene following the accident.

The LAPD rep confirmed that -- despite previous reports -- this was not a hit-and-run incident and no crime was reported. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and was able to speak to officers. TMZ was first to report the news.

In 2016, when Meghan won the Best New Artist GRAMMY Award, she broke down crying when she thanked her parents "for always believing in me." Following her speech, Meghan revealed what made her so emotional in an Instagram post.

"Can't believe what happened. My dad whispered 'you made it' before I walked up and I lost it," Meghan captioned a split-screen pic of herself and her dad crying. "I love my family so much. Without them I wouldn't be here today."

