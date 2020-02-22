2020 NAACP Image Awards: The Complete Winners List

People of color across film, TV, music, literature and social justice are being honored on Saturday night, when the NAACP hands out its 51st annual Image Awards. The winners will be revealed during a two-hour live special airing on BET.

Cynthia Erivo, Eddie Murphy, Lupita Nyong’o and Sterling K. Brown are among those nominated for an acting prize, while Beyonce, H.E.R. and Lizzo are just three of the many artists vying for a music win. Meanwhile, Netflix leads the TV categories with 30 nominations, while Universal Pictures have the most film nominations with 15.

“Representation across entertainment and the arts has profound meaning and unparalleled power to shape perceptions, influence culture, and galvanize communities,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and experiences that have resonated with many, and we’re proud to continue celebrating their outstanding achievements and performances.”

In addition to all the competitive prizes, Rihanna will be recognized with the prestigious President’s Award for her work and achievement in public service.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Basset

Billy Porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler Perry

Motion Picture

OUTSTANDING MOTION PICTURE

Dolemite is My Name

Harriet

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

Us

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Chadwick Boseman, 21 Bridges

Daniel Kaluuya, Queen & Slim

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

Michael B. Jordan, Just Mercy

Winston Duke, Us

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Naomie Harris, Black and Blue

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Leslie Odom, Jr., Harriet

Sterling K. Brown, Waves

Tituss Burgess, Dolemite Is My Name

Wesley Snipes, Dolemite Is My Name

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite is My Name

Janelle Monáe, Harriet

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Marsai Martin, Little

Octavia Spencer, Luce

OUTSTANDING BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE IN MOTION PICTURE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim

Marsai Martin, Little

Rob Morgan, Just Mercy

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Dolemite is My Name

Harriet

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

Us

OUTSTANDING INDEPENDENT MOTION PICTURE

Clemency

Dolemite is My Name

Luce

Queen & Slim

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE (TELEVISION OR FILM)

Alfre Woodard, The Lion King

Donald Glover, The Lion King

James Earl Jones, The Lion King

Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti

Sterling K. Brown, Frozen II

Television

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Ballers

Black-ish

Dear White People

Grown-ish

The Neighborhood

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Logan Browning, Dear White People

Jill Scott, First Wives Club

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Deon Cole, Black-ish

Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish

Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Halle Bailey, Grown-ish

Loretta Devine, Family Reunion

Marsai Martin, Black-ish

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Godfather of Harlem

Greenleaf

Queen Sugar

The Chi

Watchmen

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Porter, Pose

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Omari Hardwick, Power

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Regina King, Watchmen

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Simone Missick, All Rise

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem

Harold Perrineau, Claws

Nigél Thatch, Godfather of Harlem

Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Blair Underwood, Dear White People

David Alan Grier, Queen Sugar

Kelly Rowland, American Soul

MAJOR., STAR

Sanaa Lathan, The Affair

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED-SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

American Son

Being Mary Jane

Native Son

True Detective

When They See Us

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED-SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Caleel Harris, When They See Us

Ethan Henru Herisse, When They See Us

Idris Elba, Luther

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED-SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane

Kerry Washington, American Son

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

OUTSTANDING NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL)

PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools

Surviving R. Kelly

The Breakfast Club

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman

Unsung

OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES

Red Table Talk

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Real

The Shop: Uninterrupted

The Tamron Hall Show

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM/REALITY COMPETITION SERIES/GAME SHOW

Iyanla: Fix My Life

Lip Sync Battle

Rhythm + Flow

Sunday Best

The Voice

OUTSTANDING VARIETY (SERIES OR SPECIAL)

2019 Black Girls Rock!

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

Doc McStuffins

Family Reunion

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest

Motown Magic

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A YOUTH (SERIES, SPECIAL, TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED-SERIES)

Caleel Harris, When They See Us

Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Marsai Martin, Black-ish

Miles Brown, Black-ish

OUTSTANDING HOST IN A TALK OR NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL) – INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE

Angela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall

Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk

Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, The View

OUTSTANDING HOST IN A REALITY/REALITY COMPETITION, GAME SHOW OR VARIETY (SERIES OR SPECIAL) – INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE

Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life

LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle

Regina Hall, 2019 BET Awards

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Wayne Brady, Let's Make A Deal

Documentary

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY (FILM)

Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool

The Black Godfather

The Apollo

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION – SERIES OR SPECIAL)

Free Meek

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Martin: The Legacy of A King

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

Writing

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A MOTION PICTURE (FILM)

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency

Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham, Just Mercy

Doug Atchison, Brian Banks

Jordan Peele, Us

Kasi Lemmons & Gregory Allen Howard, Harriet

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A COMEDY SERIES

Cord Jefferson, The Good Place ("Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy")

Gloria Calderon Kellett & Mike Royce, One Day at a Time ("Ghosts")

Jason Kim, Barry ("Past=Present x Future Over Yesterday")

Karen Gist & Peter Saji, Mixed-ish ("Let Your Hair Down")

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ("Trevor Noah: Racism Detective")

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury, When They See Us ("Part Four")

Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, Watchmen ("The Extraordinary Being")

Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Truth Be Told ("Monster")

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, All American ("Hussle & Motivate")

Pat Charles, Black Lightning ("The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son")

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A MOTION PICTURE (TELEVISION)

Cas Sigers-Beedles, Twas the Chaos Before Christmas

Melissa Bustamante, A Christmas Winter Song

Patrik-Ian Polk, Being Mary Jane

Suzan-Lori Parks, Native Son

Yvette Nicole Brown, Always a Bridesmaid

Directing

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A MOTION PICTURE (FILM)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Jordan Peele, Us

Kasi Lemmons, Harriet

Mati Diop, Atlantics

Reginald Hudlin, The Black Godfather

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anya Adams, GLOW ("Outward Bound")

Justin Tipping, Black Monday ("7042")

Ken Whittingham, Atypical ("Road Rage Paige")

Randall Winston, Grace and Frankie ("The Pharmacy")

Shaka King, Shrill ("Pool")

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us ("Part Four")

Carl H. Seaton, Jr., Snowfall ("Hedgehogs")

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Power ("Forgot About Dre")

Debbie Allen, Grey's Anatomy ("Silent All These Years")

Jet Wilkinson, The Chi ("The Scorpion and the Frog")

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A MOTION PICTURE (TELEVISION)

Codie Elaine Oliver, Black Love

Janice Cooke, I Am Sombody's Child: The Regina Louise Story

Kenny Leon, American Son

Rashid Johnson, Native Son

Russ Parr, The Bobby Debarge Story

Recording

OUTSTANDING ALBUM

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

I Used To Know H.E.R., H.E.R.

Sketchbook, Fantasia

Worthy, India.Arie

OUTSTANDING New Artist

Ari Lennox

Lil Nas X

Lucky Daye

Mahalia

Mykal Kilgore

OUTSTANDING MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Khalid

Lil Nas X

MAJOR.

PJ Morton

OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTIST

Beyoncé

Fantasia

H.E.R.

India.Arie

Lizzo

OUTSTANDING SONG – TRADITIONAL

"Enough" – Fantasia

"Jerome" – Lizzo

"SPIRIT" – Beyoncé

"Stand Up" – Cynthia Erivo

"Steady Love" – India.Arie

OUTSTANDING SONG – CONTEMPORARY

"Before I Let Go" – Beyoncé

"Hard Place" – H.E.R.

"Juice" – Lizzo

"Talk" – Khalid

"Motivation" – Normani

OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION

"Brown Skin Girl" – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD

"No Guidance" – Chris Brown feat. Drake

"Say So" – PJ Morton feat. JoJo

"Shea Butter Baby" – Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole

"Show Me Love" – Alicia Keys feat. Miguel

OUTSTANDING JAZZ ALBUM

"Carib" – David Sanchez

"Center of The Heart" – Najee

"Love & Liberation" – Jazzmeia Horn

"SoulMate" – Nathan Mitchell

"The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron" – Vanessa Rubin

OUTSTANDING GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN SONG (TRADITIONAL OR CONTEMPORARY)

"I Made It Out" – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez

"Laughter" – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul

"Love Theory" – Kirk Franklin

"Not Yet" – Donnie McClurkin

"Victory" – The Clark Sisters

OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO/VISUAL ALBUM

"Hard Place" – H.E.R.

"Juice" – Lizzo

"No Guidance" – Chris Brown feat. Drake

"Steady Love" – India.Arie

"Talk" – Khalid

OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK/COMPILATION ALBUM

Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Queen & Slim The Soundtrack

The Lion King: The Gift

The Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Literature

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION

New Daughters of Africa – Margaret Busby

Out of Darkness, Shining Light – Petina Gappah

Red at the Bone – Jacqueline Woodson

The Revisioners – Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

The Water Dancer – Ta-Nehisi Coates

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – NONFICTION

Breathe: A Letter to My Sons – Dr. Imani Perry

STONY THE ROAD: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow – Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations – Toni Morrison

The Yellow House – Sarah M. Broom

What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays – Damon Young

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – DEBUT AUTHOR

American Spy – Lauren Wilkinson

I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer – Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator)

More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty – Erica Campbell

Such A Fun Age – Kiley Reid

The Farm – Joanne Ramos

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – BIOGRAPHY/AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System – Cyntoia Brown-Long

Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward – Valerie Jarrett

More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say) – Elaine Welteroth

My Name Is Prince – Randee St. Nicholas

The Beautiful Ones – Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by)

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – INSTRUCTIONAL

Inspire Your Home: Easy, Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous – Farah Merhi

Letters to the Finishers (who struggle to finish) – Candace E. Wilkins

More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty – Erica Campbell

Vegetables Unleashed – José Andres

Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America – Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward)

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – POETRY

A Bound Woman Is a Dangerous Thing: The Incarceration of African American Women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland – DaMaris B. Hill

Felon: Poems – Reginald Dwayne Betts

Honeyfish – Lauren K. Alleyne

Mistress – Chet'la Sebree

The Tradition – Jericho Brown

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – CHILDREN

A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation – Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator)

Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)

Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment – Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator)

Ruby Finds a Worry – Tom Percival

Sulwe – Lupita Nyong'o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – YOUTH/TEENS

Around Harvard Square – C.J. Farley

Her Own Two Feet: A Rwandan Girl’s Brave Fight to Walk – Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author)

Hot Comb – Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator)

I'm Not Dying with You Tonight – Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author)

The Forgotten Girl – India Hill Brown

