John Travolta Sings and Dances During Pitbull's High-Energy Performance at Premio Lo Nuestro 2020

Pitbull is the host with the most (interesting special guest).

The 39-year-old hitmaker took the stage at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Thursday to host 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro, but emceeing the awards ceremony wasn't all he had up his sleeve. Pitbull also performed a medley of his greatest hits, alongside Chesca and Lil Jon -- and John Travolta.

Travolta, who stars in Pitbull's music video for "3 to Tango," danced around the stage during Pitbull's performance, before unexpectedly taking the mic, joining in to sing the musician's Blake Shelton collab, "Get Ready."

Este performance de John Travolta y @pitbull nos tiene a todos con las manos arriba 🔝🥳️. #PremioLoNuestro pic.twitter.com/Bjbv98d320 — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 21, 2020

Only after that song did Travolta -- who got a shout out earlier in the show -- seemingly leave the stage, as Chesca and Lil Jon emerged to help Pitbull sing "Cinco de Mayo." But then Travolta came back, with the camera panning to him dancing it out in another section of the arena.

While it's his first time hosting a Latin awards show, Pitbull is no stranger to Premio Lo Nuestro. He's earned eight PLN nominations over the course of his career and won seven awards.

ET exclusively revealed in January that Pitbull would serve as host for Premio Lo Nuestro this year. "Premio Lo Nuestro is the golden night of Latin music," he told ET. "This year's PLN will kick off 2020 with clear vision. It’s the first Latin awards ceremony across all genres and there is no place better to celebrate it than Miami."

At PLN rehearsals on Wednesday, Pitbull told ET he didn't have a "trick up my sleeve." "I like it to be real," he explained. "I think that is the real magic trick, you know?"

