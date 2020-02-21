Cara Delevingne Hits Back at Justin Bieber After He Ranks Hailey's Friends

Cara Delevingne has a message for Justin Bieber.

On Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the "Yummy" singer played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" and decided to rank his wife, Hailey Bieber's, famous friends from his favorite to his least favorite, instead of having to eat disgusting bull penis. Out of three options, he chose Kendall Jenner as his favorite, followed by Gigi Hadid and his least favorite being the British model.

Delevingne, however, called out Bieber for his comments. On Friday, she posted a clip of Bieber's response, followed by a photo of her walking in the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and Bieber staring at her.

"Now vs. Then," Delevingne began. "If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis."

The post got quite the reaction from fans and followers, including Delevingne's girlfriend, Ashley Benson, who left crying emojis.

Instagram

It should be noted that Bieber clarified his answer. "But here's the thing, I know Kendall the best. I've spent the most time with Kendall. She's a good friend of ours," he explained. "I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship [with Kendall]. It's not like, 'Ah, screw Cara.'"

He added, "I don't wanna eat a bull's penis."

It's been a fun-filled week on the Late Late Show, as it was "Justin Bieber Week." On Tuesday, the 25-year-old singer and Corden embarked on their third "Carpool Karaoke" and dished on many of the things that have happened in Bieber's life since his last appearance in 2015.

Watch the best moments in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Ranks Hailey’s Famous Friends, Including Kendall Jenner

Justin Bieber Takes Dances Lessons From Cute Kids in 'Toddlerography'

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Crying Paparazzi Photos and Managing His Mental Health