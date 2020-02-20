Lana Del Rey Says She's 'Totally Lost' Her Singing Voice, Cancels European Tour

Lana Del Rey has canceled her upcoming European tour, one day before it was set to begin.

The 34-year-old singer was scheduled to perform in Amsterdam on Friday, kicking off performances in Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Berlin and Cologne. However, on Thursday, she said an illness is forcing her to cancel the tour dates.

"Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice," she said in a statement to the BBC. "The doctor has advised four weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana."

It is not yet known if Del Rey's tour will be rescheduled, and she's made no mention of her illness on social media.

She also has several upcoming big performances at music festivals later in the year, including Coachella in April. The "Video Games" singer has been getting great reviews for her latest album, Norman F**king Rockwell!, which she released in August.

Meanwhile, it appears Del Rey couldn't be happier when it comes to her love life. She stepped out with her boyfriend, Sean "Sticks" Larkin -- a real-life cop who serves as an analyst on A&E's Live PD, hosts Live PD Presents PD CAM and appears on Live Rescue -- at the GRAMMYs in January. ET spoke with Del Rey, who was holding hands with Larkin on the red carpet, and she gushed of her beau, "I'm happy."

