Michelle Obama Shares Her 1982 Prom Pic and She Hasn't Aged a Day!

Michelle Obama appears to be on the Jennifer Lopez track, because the former first lady seriously hasn't aged a day since her teenage years.

In a new throwback pic, the wife of Barack Obama shared her prom photo -- sans the former president.

"Throwing it back to my 1982 prom night and this pink satin, polka-dotted dress," Michelle captioned the shot, which features her in an epic wicker throne rocking an '80s prom dress with a thigh-high slit as her tuxedo-clad date stands to the side.

Turns out, the mother of two is sharing the prom pic for a good cause.

"If you're a student or teacher, join the #PromChallenge with @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote -- you could get a free prom for your school!" Michelle added in the caption. "Learn more at prom.mtv.com. You can also help me spread the word by posting your prom photo with #PromChallenge."

Michelle has been sharing several throwback photos lately. For Valentine's Day, she posted a pic of Barack with their daughters Sasha and Malia in the snow, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm."

