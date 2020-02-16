Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Lewis Burton Speaks Out on Her Death

Caroline Flack's friends and family are mourning her shocking death.

The former Love Island UK host's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, took to Instagram on Saturday to share an emotional tribute to Flack, hours after she was found unresponsive in her London apartment. Flack was 40. ET has reached out to her rep for comment.

"My heart is broken we had something so special," Burton wrote alongside a photo of himself and Flack cuddled up on a couch. "I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking."

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers," he continued. "Nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday."



Burton concluded: "I love you with all my heart 💔."

Flack's family confirmed her death in a statement to Press Association on Saturday. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time," the family's statement read.

The TV host's death came two months after she stepped down as host of Love Island UK after she was charged with assault in December for an incident allegedly involving Burton. Flack pleaded not guilty to the assault charge that month, and she was released on bail with conditions that prevented her from having contact with Burton ahead of the March 4 trial, according to the BBC.

Flack addressed her court appearance on her Instagram Story at the time, reportedly writing, "Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today’s court hearing…Thank you for your continued support and love."

On his Instagram Story, Burton reportedly denied that Flack had hit him, writing that he was "gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now."

Meanwhile, Flack's death is also being mourned by her Love Island family. "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends," the Love Island team wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

The show later revealed it would not broadcast Sunday night's episode out of respect for Flack's family. "Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts," read a statement, in part, on the Love Island Instagram.

