Rihanna Reassures Fans She's Working on New Music

New Rihanna music is on the way!

The music, fashion and beauty icon took a break from trolling her fans with jokes about her long-awaited new album to assure everyone that new music is actually in the works.

The 31-year-old "Diamonds" songstress took to her Instagram story on Thursday where she shared a snapshot of a soundboard that looks like it was taken inside a recording studio.

“Gang. back in the STU,” she captioned the photo.

The pic also suggested that she might be collaborating on her new music with The Neptunes -- Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo's hip/hop-funk production team.

Rihanna/Instagram

However, she did confirm to The Cut that she's definitely working on Williams on a song, and that she's going to be spending Valentine's Day in the studio with the "Happy" singer.

"I’m going to be in the studio. I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with for a long time," Rihanna said, before adding, "Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell."

As her devoted followers have been waiting anxiously for her long-awaited, upcoming ninth album, the singer and fashion mogul has had fun openly taunting them with trolling Instagram posts.

Back in December, she shared a video of an adorable puppy excitedly hopping around inside a cardboard box, set to the iconic House of Pain jam "Jump Around."

"Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," Rihanna captioned the hilarious video

ET spoke with the singer and fashion mogul in New York earlier this week, and she flat-out admitted to having fun messing with her fans.

"I like to antagonize my fans a little bit," she said with a laugh. "Well, they antagonize me, too! So, they get it right back."

Check out the video below to hear more.

