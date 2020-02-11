Janet Jackson to make Houston stop on ‘Black Diamond Tour’

HOUSTON – Janet Jackson has delivered some exciting news for her fans!

The pop icon revealed she’s kicking off her “Black Diamond Tour” in June and she’ll be performing in Houston at the Toyota Center on Aug. 7.

The show will include new music from her forthcoming “Black Diamond” album. She’s also including a special performance of Rhythm Nation. The Landmark album marked its 30th anniversary in 2019.

Tickets will be available to purchase at noon on Thursday.