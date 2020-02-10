Margot Robbie Drips in Chanel on 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Margot Robbie slays again!

The 29-year-old actress stepped out to the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing yet another head-turning ensemble for the grand finale of awards season.

Robbie wore vintage Chanel for her big night. Her navy blue silk bustier dress is from the Spring/Summer 1994 Haute Couture collection and featured gorgeous, draping material which dripped from her arms. She accessorized with a Chanel bag and the Matelassée Perles ring in 18k yellow gold, diamonds and cultured pearls from the Chanel Fine Jewelry line.

For her beauty look, the Australian native kept things simple, but added a splash of color to her look with bright red lips.

Margot Robbie attends 2020 Oscars.

Before hitting the ceremony, Robbie shared a sweet photo with her husband, Tom Ackerley, on Instagram.

Throughout the 2020 Awards season, Robbie has easily become one of our fashion favorites. She kicked off her chic streak at the Golden Globes last month, in an all-Chanel look consisting of an embroidered multicolor, metallic bustier top and an ivory satin crepe skirt from the designer's Fall-Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection. The embroidery work on her top was made up of 4,750 multicolor sequins and beads and took 225 hours to create.

Then, at the SAG Awards, she donned a navy, red, yellow and green silk-and-cotton voile top and skirt from Chanel's Cruise 2019/20 collection. She styled the frock with makeup, necklaces, a belt and bag from the same designer.

Robbie is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for playing Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell. Next up, you can catch her reprising her role as Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey, out Feb. 7.

"I'm just so happy that the movie's finally about to come out," Robbie told ET last month. "I feel like it's been a pretty long road to get here and at points, I was like, 'It's never gonna happen. I just can't get it up over the line.'"

In addition to starring in the film, Robbie also serves as producer. She pitched the idea for Birds of Prey to Warner Bros. in 2015.

"It was a pretty risky proposition when I first pitched it four and a half years ago. I put the pitch together and I was saying, 'I think we should do a female ensemble action film with an R rating,' and that sounded like an insane thing to do," she admitted. "I could totally understand everyone's hesitation and then movies like Deadpool started coming out and proving that you can do an R rating in the comic books base and be successful."

"I feel like there's such a positive response to something new and fresh and different and people are really hungry to see something they haven't seen before, particularly in this day and age," she added. "So, I feel like all those things helped to kinda get this film up and running and now I'm just stoked it's gonna be out in the world."

