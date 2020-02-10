Cynthia Erivo Is Spectacular in Dramatic White Gown With Sexy Slit at 2020 Oscars

It's a big night for Cynthia Erivo!

The 33-year-old British actress looked spectacular as she arrived to the 2020 Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. Erivo wowed in a white ballgown that featured one diagonal strap and a thigh-high slit, which she paired with white platform heels.

She accessorized with a number of diamond earrings and earrings. Erivo donned a black smokey eye, long lashes and a nude lip.

Erivo is only one letter away from achieving EGOT status and she could be well on her way to snagging an Oscar. Erivo is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Harriet. She is up against Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Renée Zellweger (Judy.) She is also up for Best Original Song for "Stand Up," which she will perform during the ceremony.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Before the nominations, before all of that, the dream was to perform on the Oscar stage, to like, to sing," she told ET earlier this week. "And so to be able to do that with my own song is like ... it's been a lot. I mean, loads of firsts, all at once, it's just like, trying to process it all and be present for it all and I'm enjoying it because I get to do the thing I love the most, and I get to do it a lot now, which is beyond."

However, she did call her Best Actress nomination "bittersweet" given she is the only woman of color nominated in an acting category this year.

"It's bittersweet, and I really want people to see it and think, 'You know, this, this doesn't look right. This doesn't feel right,' and I want ... look at us. I want us to be celebrated, I want us to, because we work hard all year long, and we put good work out, and there's beautiful pictures that we make and there's beautiful stories that we tell, and those deserve celebration as well. So, we should be able to be there too."

See more of Erivo in the video below.

