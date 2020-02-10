Amber Rose Gets Giant Forehead Tattoos in Honor of Her Sons: Pics

Wearing her love on her face! Amber Rose is joining the slew of celebs rocking new face tattoos lately. In a new promotional video of Cool Kicks sneakers, the 36-year-old model and TV personality is spotted sporting some fresh, large ink across her forehead.

Turns out, the new tattoos are a special tribute to her two sons, Sebastian, 6, whom she shares with her rapper ex, Wiz Khalifa, and Slash, 4 months, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who also appears in the video.

Rose's ink reads "Bash" -- her nickname for Sebastian -- and "Slash" in script across her forehead.

Cool Kicks/YouTube

Though Edwards has some face tattoos of his own, this appears to be Rose's first ink on her face.

She's not the only star do try out some face art lately. Rapper Post Malone recently added a bloody saw to his cheek and Presley Gerber, the model son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, just got "Misunderstood" written across his right cheek.

For more, watch the clip below:

