Entertainment

WATCH: JLO, Shakira deliver hip-moving, booty-shaking halftime show at Super Bowl

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave the NFL Super Bowl crowd and everyone watching at home a high-energy performance.

The artists promised to represent Latin culture, and they did.

Social media is already claiming it to be one of the best shows ever.

Check out social media videos of the Super Bowl halftime:

Here is the full 2020 Super Bowl halftime show:

