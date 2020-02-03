WATCH: JLO, Shakira deliver hip-moving, booty-shaking halftime show at Super Bowl
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave the NFL Super Bowl crowd and everyone watching at home a high-energy performance.
The artists promised to represent Latin culture, and they did.
Social media is already claiming it to be one of the best shows ever.
Check out social media videos of the Super Bowl halftime:
.@Shakira just rocked the stage! 🔥 #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020
SOON: Fans can relive their favorite moments from the #PepsiHalftime show HERE https://t.co/TegS1TZFKy pic.twitter.com/TegS1TZFKy
J-LO. ICONIC. #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @jlo— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020
pic.twitter.com/uRYHn6d6Qa
That was incredible, @jlo + @shakira! 👏 #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020
pic.twitter.com/1HkRu99cRR
Toda mi gente se mueve 🎶— NFL México (@nflmx) February 3, 2020
Mira el ritmo cómo los tiene 🎶
Hago música que entretiene 🎶#NFLMX #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/U98GEhC3g7
Here is the full 2020 Super Bowl halftime show:
