WATCH: JLO, Shakira deliver hip-moving, booty-shaking halftime show at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave the NFL Super Bowl crowd and everyone watching at home a high-energy performance.

The artists promised to represent Latin culture, and they did.

Social media is already claiming it to be one of the best shows ever.

Check out social media videos of the Super Bowl halftime:

Toda mi gente se mueve 🎶

Mira el ritmo cómo los tiene 🎶

Hago música que entretiene 🎶#NFLMX #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/U98GEhC3g7 — NFL México (@nflmx) February 3, 2020

Here is the full 2020 Super Bowl halftime show: