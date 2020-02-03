Jennifer Lopez Thanks Her Team for the 'Most Epic' Halftime Show She Could Have Imagined

Jennifer Lopez is thanking her team for the "most epic" halftime show she could have ever imagined.

The 50-year-old entertainer slayed her performance during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday. Complete with five show-stopping looks, she hit the stage with a medley of songs like "Jenny From the Block," "I'm Real" and "Get Right."

Following the star-studded show, she took to Twitter to reflect on the historic moment.

"Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined," she shared, along with a Hustlers-inspired clip from the performance. "I love you guys so much #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime."

The night also featured a surprise cameo from the superstar's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who proved she can sing when she took to the stage during her mom's set. Dressed in a white dress, the preteen owned the stage for a rendition of J.Lo's "Let's Get Loud" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A."

Emme's father, Marc Anthony, also took a moment to congratulate his daughter on her incredible performance.

"Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my and I am forever yours," he wrote on social media.

Shakira, who opened the halftime show, joined Lopez to close out the performance by shaking their booties and dancing Salsa to "Waka Waka" alongside Colombian dance group Swing Latino.

Fans and celebs alike -- including Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B -- couldn't get enough of the Super Bowl show as they took to social media to give their praise.

Get more details on all the looks Jennifer Lopez and Shakira pulled off during their epic performance here, and watch the video below to relive another star-studded moment from Sunday's big game.

