All the Details on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Costumes -- See All 8 Looks!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira totally stole the show on Sunday!

The Latina superstars performed during the Super LIV Halftime Show inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, entertaining the crowd with spicy dance moves, powerful vocals and plenty of surprises. And while there's so much we could discuss (like those cameos from J. Balvin, Bad Bunny and Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme), we have to take a moment to appreciate their game day attire.

Within the 14-minute show, Lopez and Shakira had a combined total of eight costume changes. Now, ET's breaking down all of the blinged-out looks, that give J.Lo's famous bedazzled cups a run for their money.

Shakira was the first to hit the stage, commanding full attention in a sparkly red two-piece that was created by Peter Dundas. She paired the ensemble with glamorous boots that were emblazoned with 30,000 crystals. Dan Life, who created the shoes, shared via Instagram that it took "10 full days" to make them.

Just over two minutes into the performance, the Colombian queen shed a top layer, showcasing her enviable abs -- and, of course, those hips that don't lie!

For Lopez's first look, she opted for a black, biker-esque Atelier Versace suit that featured gold hardware. She began her portion of the show wearing a pink silk satin skirt enriched with heritage chains...

...but ripped it off within just a few seconds! The New York native amped up the glam with a Swarovski crystals manicure and metallic silver fingerless gloves.

J.Lo then stripped down to an even sexier Versace costume -- a skintight, sheer bodysuit with chrome detailing that left little to the imagination.

Lopez added some color for costume No. 4, donning a Puerto Rican feather flag. The custom Versace piece was created with 40,000 red, blue and white feathers all individually sewn in.

To finish the show, J.Lo and Shakira shook their booties in silver and gold, respectively. Shakira matched her gold crop top and bedazzled jacket with metallic booty shorts and shoes, while Lopez slipped a fringe leotard over her silver-and-nude onepiece.

Prior to halftime, Lopez and Shakira's glam teams shared a few pics and videos from the moments leading up to the ladies' big moment. See below:

