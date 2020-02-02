WATCH: Spitfire insults, raunchy jokes and football clapbacks round out the best moments of JJ Watt hosting ‘SNL’

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt may have New York City calling him back soon.

Watt gave a stellar performance hosting “Saturday Night Live.” He also ended the late-night show with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Here are some of the highlights from the show:

The opening monology

He didn’t hold back in this sketch

“Go ahead boo me at least I’m not in a wheelchair like that little boy right there.”

Madden 21 is going to be 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘻𝘺. #SNL pic.twitter.com/3H29qPbYI1 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2020

Sometimes you gotta man up and clap them cheeks

Ready for Pilot Hunk?

This season on 𝙋𝙞𝙡𝙤𝙩 𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙠... 🌹#SNL pic.twitter.com/laNkvl4Pte — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2020

Tonight is the night, not tomorrow!