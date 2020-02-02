WATCH: Spitfire insults, raunchy jokes and football clapbacks round out the best moments of JJ Watt hosting ‘SNL’
Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt may have New York City calling him back soon.
Watt gave a stellar performance hosting “Saturday Night Live.” He also ended the late-night show with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Here are some of the highlights from the show:
The opening monology
Shoutout to @JJWatt's mom. #SNL pic.twitter.com/XGBCPF6Gfu— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2020
He didn’t hold back in this sketch
Maybe we don’t play Robbie? #SNL pic.twitter.com/dErturbZH5— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2020
“Go ahead boo me at least I’m not in a wheelchair like that little boy right there.”
Madden 21 is going to be 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘻𝘺. #SNL pic.twitter.com/3H29qPbYI1— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2020
Sometimes you gotta man up and clap them cheeks
DYING!!!! pic.twitter.com/asEHNKnoyC— Vanessa Richardson (@KPRC2Vanessa) February 2, 2020
Ready for Pilot Hunk?
This season on 𝙋𝙞𝙡𝙤𝙩 𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙠... 🌹#SNL pic.twitter.com/laNkvl4Pte— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2020
Tonight is the night, not tomorrow!
Put the kids to bed, gather your friends around, pour some drinks and join us for one hell of a party tonight.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2020
SNL!!! pic.twitter.com/d8FiFJw1s2
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.