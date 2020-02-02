50ºF

Entertainment

WATCH: Spitfire insults, raunchy jokes and football clapbacks round out the best moments of JJ Watt hosting ‘SNL’

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: sports, Houston Texans, JJ Watt, NFL, SNL, Saturday Night Live
Houston Texans star JJ Watt hosts Saturday Night Live.
Houston Texans star JJ Watt hosts Saturday Night Live. (KPRC)

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt may have New York City calling him back soon.

Watt gave a stellar performance hosting “Saturday Night Live.” He also ended the late-night show with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Here are some of the highlights from the show:

The opening monology

He didn’t hold back in this sketch

“Go ahead boo me at least I’m not in a wheelchair like that little boy right there.”

Sometimes you gotta man up and clap them cheeks

Ready for Pilot Hunk?

Tonight is the night, not tomorrow!

