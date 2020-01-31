Eminem and Dr. Dre Show Their Support for 50 Cent at His Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eminem and Dr. Dre are showing his support for 50 Cent.

The "In Da Club" rapper was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, and had the two hip-hop legends by his side. Eminem, who discovered 50 in 2002 and signed him to Shady Records, took a moment during the ceremony to praise the artist and dear friend.

"Out of all the things that I don't remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50," Marshall Mathers said. "I think one of the things I noticed when he first walked into the room was his presence, right, because it just kinda felt like he's gonna be a star. Like, just the way he carried himself, swagger, everything. It just seemed like he was the whole package. What's crazy about it to me is the charisma and the personality matched the intensity of his music and that first album is so classic."

"The first time I met 50, I was so excited to meet him, so I started rapping all his songs to him and I didn't really let him talk," Eminem continued. "I kinda was trying to show him how into him I was. But I think I might have probably overdid it."

The "Lose Yourself" rapper then added how he and Dr. Dre trusted their instincts when it came to 50. "I'm here today because this is not only a business partner to me. It's one of the best friends I've ever known in the world," he expressed, naming all his accomplishments.

The two, along with Dre, later posed together for photos in front of 50 Cent's star.

When it came to 50 Cent's time to speak, he directed his first words to Dre and Eminem. "I'd like to thank both Em and Dre. I don't honestly think my career would have been what it was without their support," 50 Cent said. "Dre is a mentor for the whole squad because he's been doing it long before that and was able to guide us in different ways without even knowing that he's doing it."

He also went on to thank Jimmy Iovine and those who supported him along the way. The "Candy Shop" rap star was also accompanied by his family, La La Anthony, Michael Blackson and girlfriend Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines.

