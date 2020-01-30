Kobe Bryant Crash Victims: Altobelli Family Members, Chester Family Members, Ara Zobayan, Christina Mauser

The victims of Sunday's devastating helicopter crash are being remembered.

On Tuesday, the bodies of Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan were recovered from the site of the crash in Calabasas, California.

The next day, all nine victims were officially identified through the use of DNA and fingerprints, while their cause of death was certified as blunt trauma.

Keep reading to learn more about each of the victims.

Alyssa Altobelli

Facebook / Keri Altobelli

According to CNN, Alyssa, who was 13 years old, was a basketball player at Mamba Academy. She was on board to head to Thousand Oaks to a basketball game, CNN reports.

Alyssa, who was in eighth grade, served as a batgirl for her dad's baseball team and would frequently attend games with her mom and sister, The Orange County Register reports.

She is survived by her sister, Alexis, and brother, JJ, USA Today reports.

John Altobelli

Facebook / Keri Altobelli

John was the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, the school confirmed in a statement. He had 700 wins during his career and four state championships. In 2019, he was honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association as an ABCA/Diamond National Coach of the Year.

"John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball," Athletic Director Jason Kehler told KTLA in a statement. "He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none -- he treated them like family."

He is survived by his daughter, Alexis, and son, JJ, USA Today reports. He was 56.

Keri Altobelli

Facebook / Keri Altobelli

Keri was on board along with her husband, John, and daughter, Alyssa.

Keri's neighbor, Greg Biagiotti, recalled her giving him a plant to apologize for any annoyance her barking dog, Freckles, may have caused, The Orange County Register reports.

She is survived by her daughter, Alexis, and son, JJ, USA Today reports. She was 46.

Gianna Bryant

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Known to her friends and family as Gigi, the 13-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant was a basketball player for her dad's Mamba Academy team.

In a post following her death, Vanessa remembered her daughter as "a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister."

She is survived by her mom, Vanessa, and her three sisters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Kobe Bryant

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Kobe was known for his 20-season long NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, during which he won five NBA championships. He was on board along with his daughter, Gianna.

Following his death, tributes poured in from former teammates, celebrities, and fans. His wife, Vanessa, posted about Kobe on Wednesday, describing him as an "adoring husband" and "amazing father."

He is survived by Vanessa and their three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. He was 41.

Payton Chester

Facebook / Todd Schmidt

According to The Orange County Register, Payton was in eighth grade and played on the Mamba basketball team.

In a statement released to the press, the Chester family described Payton as having "a smile and personality that would light any room, and a passion for the game of basketball."

"She found joy on any court and loved all of her teammates and coaches," the statement added.

She is survived by her dad, Chris, and her brothers, Hayden and Riley, both of whom are 16. She was 13.

Sarah Chester

Facebook / Todd Schmidt

Sarah was on board with her daughter, Payton. In a statement released to the press, the Chester family said Sarah was "full of life," adding that she was "the glue of our family."

"She was a tireless force in support of her family," the statement read. "The love we feel from so many today is a testament to the community she created for us."

She is survived by her husband, Chris, and her two boys, Hayden and Riley, both of whom are 16. She was 45.

Christina Mauser

Facebook / Christina Mauser

Christina was an assistant basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar and helped Kobe coach the Mambas AAU team, her husband, Matt, said during an appearance on the Today show.

"She was extraordinary, she was incredibly witty, funny like nobody you’ve ever met, she could imitate anybody," he said. "She was warm, incredibly bright, technologically savvy."

She is survived by her husband, Matt, and their three small children. She was 38.

Ara Zobayan

Facebook / Tess Davidson

Ara was piloting the helicopter and was, a friend told The Los Angeles Times, close to Kobe. Another of Ara's friends, Jesse Clark, told The Daily Mail that he was "the kind of guy you just wish the world was infected with."

"He was every bit of an example of a man I would hope to be at his age," Jesse added.

He is survived by his girlfriend of 11 years, Tess Davidson, The Daily Mail reports. He was 50.

