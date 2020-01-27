Lizzo wins for Best Pop Solo Performance, 2 more awards at Grammys

Lizzo has had an amazing start to this year’s Grammys.

After opening the show, she won Best Pop Solo Performance, over stars like Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

She won two Grammys before the telecast started. She won best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome” and best urban contemporary album for “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” during the Grammy Awards pre-telecast ceremony Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Lizzo, who is the most-nominated artist at this year’s Grammys — earning eight total nods for her album, Cuz I Love You, and several of its singles, as well as Best New Artist — performed a medley of her hits at Sunday’s show.

She started with "Cuz I Love You" in a black gown and changed into a futuristic corset for a performance of "Truth Hurts" amid ballerina dancers. Lizzo, of course, played the flute during "Truth Hurts" and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Before her performance, she paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday, saying, “Tonight is for Kobe.”