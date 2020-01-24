Who will win big on Grammy night? Vote for your favorites now

Music’s biggest night is just around the corner, and fans everywhere are putting their bets on who will win the top prizes at this year’s Grammy awards.

While we didn’t get albums from heavy-hitting artists like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga or Bruno Mars, 2019 was a time for newer artists -- and a time for lesser-known artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey to reign supreme.

Since there are so many categories at the Grammys, and most of them won’t even be announced during the live ceremony, we decided to pick the most popular categories and make some predictions, as well as let you vote on who you think will take home the trophy at the end of the night.

A good way to judge record of the year is by what song you heard on the radio the most. this year. You couldn’t go anywhere in 2019 without hearing “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, so we’re going to have to give it to her for this one.

If you ask any music critic who should win album of the year, it would have to go to Lana Del Rey’s excellent album “Norman F---ing Rockwell!” The album was at the top of almost every music publication’s year-end list and is Del Rey’s best album to date. It wasn’t a commercial success, but neither was last year’s winner, Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour.” Look for Vampire Weekend or Ariana Grande spoil Del Rey’s chances of winning.

Song of year yeah is a songwriter’s award, so the lyrics of the song are more important than the production behind it. The songwriters of the song are nominated for it and not the artist who sings it (although in many cases, the artist singing the song had a hand in writing it). Taylor Swift was shut out of the bigger categories besides song of the year, so this could be her once chance to win a Grammy for the night. Lana Del Rey is also a strong contender since she was highly praised for her songwriting abilities on her new album. At the end of the day, we have to give this one to Swift.

Can we talk about the star power these nominees have for just a moment? Three of the eight nominees (Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X) topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at some point in this year, which is almost unheard of in the Best New Artist category. This is really going to come down to a two-way battle between Lizzo and Billie Eilish. Either of these ladies could take home the trophy, but if we had to bet, we’d put our money down on Lizzo. Her infectious music, along with her body-positive message, is a winning combo voters can get behind.

This award is all about the vocals, and none of these nominees can come close to the queen herself, Beyoncé. Bey’s only setback is that the song she is nominated for, “Spirit,” from the live-action remake of “The Lion King,” is kind of a boring song. If the song got nominated for an Oscar this year, it would be a sure thing, but we’re not so sure on this one. If the Grammy isn’t going to Beyoncé, chances are it’s going to Ariana Grande or Lizzo.

“Old Town Road” was undoubtedly the song of the summer, and this category might be the chance for Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to take home an award for the infectious tune. “Senorita” was all over the radio this summer, too, so it wouldn’t be super shocking for love birds Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes won.

Make sure you vote in the polls and let us know your thoughts on this year’s Grammy awards in the comments below. The Grammys are on Jan. 26.